Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $307,000 Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 928,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 445,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 88,218 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $18,585,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.27 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 27,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $302,421.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,676,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,035.82. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 25,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $272,166.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 960,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,546.24. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,609 shares of company stock valued at $936,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LZ shares. Wall Street Zen lowered LegalZoom.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

