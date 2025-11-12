Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sonos were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Sonos by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 5.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Sonos and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SONO stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

