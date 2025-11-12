Target Corporation $TGT Position Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1%

Target stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

