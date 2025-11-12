T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:TURF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.93. 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33.

About T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF

(Get Free Report)

The T. Rowe Price Natural Resource ETF (TURF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on theme equity. TURF is an actively managed ETF, aiming to outperform its respective sector index TURF was launched on Jun 11, 2025 and is issued by T. Rowe Price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.