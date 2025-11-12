Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYNA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,991,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $750,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 31,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 52,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

