Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Issues Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.55 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 9,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $209,940.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,228.88. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $33,995,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,376.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 595,977 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,009,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,253.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,392 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

