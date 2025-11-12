Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $18.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.1643.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Glj Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.6%

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $724.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $175,214.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 424,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,126.10. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $97,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 361,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,439.19. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,029 shares of company stock worth $5,829,345. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 170.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 243,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 153,749 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sunrun by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,821,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

