Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.20 and its 200 day moving average is $292.95. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

