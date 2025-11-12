Substratum Price Reaches $0.0001 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and approximately $2.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00010118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001129 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

