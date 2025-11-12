Stephens Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $3.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stephens from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. OraSure Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 128.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

