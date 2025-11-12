SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Stock Holdings Lowered by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

