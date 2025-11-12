SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $107.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

