SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Decreased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,841,000 after buying an additional 307,109 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Fortitude Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Financial LLC now owns 436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $81.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

