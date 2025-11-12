SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB Shares Sold by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYMB. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

NYSEARCA HYMB opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

