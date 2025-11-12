SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

