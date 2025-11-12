Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SOR opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Source Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Source Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

