Silver Pegasus Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPEGU) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPEGU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Silver Pegasus Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Pegasus Acquisition stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silver Pegasus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPEGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 5, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

