Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 905,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $49,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 174.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4,394.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Silgan by 26.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $513,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,052.60. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,783.31. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

SLGN stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Silgan’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Silgan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

