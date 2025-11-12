Sign Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.59 Million (SIGN)

Sign (SIGN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Sign has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sign token can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sign has a market cap of $47.59 million and $5.70 million worth of Sign was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104,212.08 or 0.99381711 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102,976.89 or 1.00475375 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sign Token Profile

Sign launched on April 28th, 2025. Sign’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Sign’s official website is sign.global. The official message board for Sign is medium.com/ethsign. Sign’s official Twitter account is @sign.

Buying and Selling Sign

According to CryptoCompare, “Sign (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sign has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sign is 0.03912473 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $6,393,718.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sign.global/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sign directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sign should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sign using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

