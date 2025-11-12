Sidoti Csr Has Negative Outlook for Citizens Q4 Earnings

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Citizens alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.41. Citizens has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Citizens by 18.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Citizens by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 428,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 3,686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.