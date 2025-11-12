Sidoti Csr Comments on Tecnoglass’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

TGLS opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth $564,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after acquiring an additional 429,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 79,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

