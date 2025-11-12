Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Shearwater Group had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 9.58%.

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 51.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Shearwater Group has a 52-week low of GBX 28.11 and a 52-week high of GBX 70.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

