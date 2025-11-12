ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as high as C$0.26. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 271,263 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.89.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

