Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $367.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.69 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.52.

View Our Latest Report on SHAK

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.