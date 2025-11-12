SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRXGet Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21. 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors.

