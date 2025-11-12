SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21. 961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

About SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:LDRX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors.

