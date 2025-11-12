Senseonics FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by HC Wainwright

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Senseonics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

SENS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NYSE:SENS opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Senseonics by 679.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 162,628 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,408.41. This represents a 17.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan purchased 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 157,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,324.64. The trade was a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

