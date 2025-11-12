Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Stronger Earnings for PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $167.99 on Monday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $190.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $169.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.79.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 75.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

