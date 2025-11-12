Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 268,275 shares in the company, valued at $42,387,450. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,192,520.70.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90.

On Monday, November 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $1,324,435.35.

On Friday, October 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $1,229,542.65.

On Monday, October 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.44. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $144.32 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.88, a PEG ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 203.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 121.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

