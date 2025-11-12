SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $193.76 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $466.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

