SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,589 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Strategy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Strategy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $231.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.80.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

