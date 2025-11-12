SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 24,818 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares $TMV

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,818 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 5.95% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

