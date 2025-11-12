SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 207,330 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,798,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 44,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,791.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

