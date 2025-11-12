SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

