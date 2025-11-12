SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $83.36 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,744 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $83,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

