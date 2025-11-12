SBC Medical Group (SBC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $46.4490 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, analysts expect SBC Medical Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBC stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. SBC Medical Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $353.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

SBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SBC Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SBC Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SBC Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBC Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBC. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SBC Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

