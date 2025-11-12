Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $301.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.62. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

