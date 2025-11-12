Savant Capital LLC Purchases 17,576 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 485.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,963,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after buying an additional 1,628,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $23,427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,594,000 after buying an additional 405,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $8,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:HRL opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.