Savant Capital LLC Purchases 13,056 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,787,000 after buying an additional 2,069,832 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 94.7% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 571,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,845,000 after acquiring an additional 278,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of ARW opened at $110.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $134.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

