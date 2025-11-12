Savant Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Parsons Corporation $PSN

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $136,183,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after purchasing an additional 793,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 53.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 379,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376,764 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,824,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Parsons has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

