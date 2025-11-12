Savant Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 99.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $2,958,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on eBay from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,367.48. This trade represents a 92.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,568. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

