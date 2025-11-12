Savant Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 77.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 27.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Welltower by 204.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of WELL stock opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

