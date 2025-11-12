Savant Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,933,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.45, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

