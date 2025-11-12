Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.0%

Exelon stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.