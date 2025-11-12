Savant Capital LLC Acquires 42,170 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 4.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Price Performance

BATS:DECU opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.