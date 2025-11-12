Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 38.8% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dover by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 77.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,034.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

