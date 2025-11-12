Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 46.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 43.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

