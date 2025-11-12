Sana Biotechnology (SANA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Sana Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SANA opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
