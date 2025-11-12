Ryvyl (RVYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 20, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.41). Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 565.67% and a negative net margin of 42.81%.The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. On average, analysts expect Ryvyl to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryvyl stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Ryvyl has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

RVYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryvyl to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

