Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.3%

Ryanair stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $67.18.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.14. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%.The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

