RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $33,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. RTX’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

