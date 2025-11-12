Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7,890.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

